#Repost @vogueaustralia ・・・ “I mean, I’m sensitive, but I’m resilient, and that makes me a contradiction in many, many ways,” @kylieminogue tells Vogue in the May 2018 issue, touching on the end of her engagement, turning 50 on May 28 this year and the highlight of her 30-year career. “I drive myself crazy. I’m a Gemini: yes, no, yes, no, yes, no, both! I’ll say one thing, and then ‘on the other hand …’ But I’m pretty pragmatic as well. What else are you going to do? I guess I’ve been lucky. I’ve always had opportunity in my life. I’ve never really felt like all the doors are closed. I don’t really know what I mean by that. It’s not necessarily a career thing. It’s just how I was raised; it is my lot in life.” Read Minogue’s full interview with Vogue’s @sophieted. The issue goes on sale Monday, April 30. Photographed by @nicolebentleyphoto, styled by @kate_darvill, Vogue Australia, May 2018.

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Apr 22, 2018 at 2:42am PDT