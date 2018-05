This moment shared with Herb Ritts is still in my heart. A great man, a huge talent, very sensitive. Unforgettable. Love this picture a lot. It was for Pirelli. Ma rencontre avec Herb Ritts sera toujours dans mon coeur. Un grand homme, talentueux, sensible. Inoubliable. #herbritts #photographer #icon

